St. Mary’s Colgan softball shuts out Humboldt in regional title game

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The St. Mary’s Colgan softball team won their Class 2-1A regional title game on Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Humboldt. They also defeated Arma-Northeast earlier in the day to make it to the championship. They will now advance to the state tournament.

Annie Dellasega, St. Mary’s Colgan head coach, says, “I feel great. We came ready to play today, the girls played great, and it’s just a great feeling to know we have a week longer of our season.”

Kaitlin Crossland, St. Mary’s Colgan Pitcher, says, “It’s a lot easier to pitch when you know you’ve got some insurance, and you know your defense is gonna play good behind your back, you’re a lot more relaxed on the mound, so my team really helped me out in that aspect.”

The KSHSAA Class 2-1A state tournament will kick off on Thursday, May 27 at Pratt-Green Sports Complex in Pratt, Kansas.