PITTSBURG, KS – Tucker Harrell and Brady Badart didn’t take long to get the Panthers offense rolling Thursday night.

Up 28-0 in the first quarter, Badart scored on both sides of the ball. Initially picking off Northeast’s Dawson Troth for a touchdown, and later catching a pass from Harrell in the end zone.

The Panthers went on to dominate in a 76-0 shutout win at home. Up next, St. Mary’s Colgan will travel to take on Columbus at 7 p.m. next Friday.