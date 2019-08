"The kids now I mean that's kind of what they are expected to do, you know, is to get to the state championship. For us it was new," expressed Matt Berry.

The former Webb City running back, Berry, spent his senior season in 1989 doing what no one else had done before at Webb City, win a football state championship; hard to believe when you walk by trophy case after trophy case (after trophy case) filled with 14 state championship trophies.