St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers fall in Kansas 2A championship game

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The St. Mary’s Colgan girls basketball team fell to Sterling in the Kansas 2A championship, 52-36. It’s the first state championship for Sterling, and had the Panthers won, it would be the first state championship in their program history.

Kaitlin Crossland, St. Mary’s Colgan senior, says, “I don’t thin anyone expected us to be here, but we expected ourselves to be here. I don’t think we were ever ranked, but we just took it as motivation to get here and we did. That was our goal, just to get that first game. Once we got that first game, then on to the next, on to the next, you know? We fell short tonight, but they’re a great basketball team and I wouldn’t want to play with any other team.

Abby Farabi, Colgan head coach, says, “You know, it stinks there’s only one team that’s happy at the end of the season, but we’re one of them because we did something. You know, we made school history winning the first round. They’re a great basketball team and just, it’s really hard to describe, but these kids are special. They’re very, very special.

Lauren Yaghmour led Colgan in scoring with 10 points. She was the only Panther to score in double digits. Lily Brown and Lauren Torrance each had seven rebounds.

Sterling’s Bennie Horsch led the game in scoring with 16 points. Kali Briar had 12, while Makenna Linden had 11.

The Lady Panthers finish the season 20-4.