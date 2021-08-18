St. Mary’s Colgan hungry for more success in 2021

PITTSBURG, Kan. — St. Mary’s Colgan emerged as a top contender in the latter half of the 2020 season.

While a state quarterfinal loss to the eventual class 2A state champion is nothing to be ashamed of, the Panthers are hungry for more this season.

They finished 7-3 last season and advanced all the way to the sectional round of the playoffs. They’re coming in with a smaller group of upper classmen this year. But head coach Shawn Seematter said that group of returners is anxious to carve out their own identify and show what they’re capable of.

“I think our seniors have done a great job this past summer of really taking on a whole new level of leadership and ownership of the team and really getting the other kids to come along and buy in to some of the stuff we’re asking them to do and some of the things we’re doing,” said Seematter. “They’re definitely more vocal than they have been as underclassmen the last few years.”

Because they have such a young team this year, leadership will be key in having another successful season.

“We’ve done a couple things this year just for like the upper classmen to get together and have some meetings and stuff like that just to make sure that we’re always doing the right thing, setting a good example for the younger kids and just try to do the best we can to help lead the team,” said senior quarterback/defensive back Aidan Fleming.

The Panthers will start their season off on the road against Girard on Friday, Sep. 3.