GIRARD, Ks. — The undefeated St. Mary’s Colgan girls basketball team was on the road at Girard to face the Trojans Friday night.

The Panthers would remain undefeated with a 62-40 victory over the Trojans. St. Mary’s will be at home to host Baxter Springs Tuesday, January 31 at 6 p.m.

The Trojans will be on the road at Chanute to take on the Blue Comets Monday, January 30 at 6 p.m.