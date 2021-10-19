St. Mary’s Colgan girls golf claims second straight state title

by: Bailey Harbit

HESSTON, Kan. — In just the team’s third year of existence, the St. Mary’s Colgan girls golf team are now back-to-back state champions.

After finishing day one in a tie for second place, the Lady Panthers finished with a round two score of 348 for a final total of 705 and another class 3-2-1A team title. The second place team, Colby, finished in a distance second with a 724.

Thomas More Prep, Caney Valley, and Silver Lake rounded out the top five teams.

Colgan was bolstered by three top ten individual peformances.

Junior Ali Scripsick finished the highest with a third place finish and a final score of 180. Fellow Junior Greta Ison came in sixth place with a 176. Freshman Molly Swezey came in a tie for eighth place with a 183.

All Class 3-2-1A individual results can be found here. All other team and individual results can be found here.

