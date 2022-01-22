St. Mary’s Colgan girls, Galena boys named Tony Dubray Classic champions

LIBERAL, Mo. — The 49th Annual Tony Dubray Classic Basketball Tournament conclude on Saturday, with winners in both the boys and girls division being crowned.
On the girls side, the St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers faced the Galena Bulldogs in the championship. The Panthers were ultimately crowned champions with a 39-26 win over Galena. Colgan’s Lauren Yaghmour was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, followed by Galena’s Mia Sarwinski, who had 15. Sarwinski was named to the All-Tournament team, while Colgan’s Lily Brown, who scored 12 points in the championship, was named Tournament MVP.
The boys side featured the exact same matchup as the girls: St. Mary’s Colgan versus Galena. The Galena boys were determined to split the tournament however, and defeated Colgan 67-56 to do so. Galena’s Brett Sarwinski, who posted a game-high 26 points, was named Tournament MVP, while his teammate Tyler Little was also named to the All-Tournament team. Jalen VanBecelaere was Colgan’s leading scorer with 22 points, and was selected to the All-Tournament Team.