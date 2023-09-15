RIVERTON, KS – The St. Mary’s-Colgan Panthers traveled to face the Riverton Rams and dominated from the opening kickoff.

With a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, Harrell called his own number and sprinted down the sideline to extend the drive. When he wasn’t extending plays with his legs, Harrell relied on receiver Anthony Schremmer who powered through linebackers near the goal line.

Cooper Simmons also contributed to the Panthers explosive offense with back to back touchdowns in the second quarter. Senior stars Harrell and Simmons both propelled St. Mary’s-Colgan to a 35-0 win.

Up next, the 3-0 Panthers will travel to face Southeast, and 1-2 Riverton will host Fredonia.