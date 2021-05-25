St. Mary’s Colgan baseball, softball teams prepare for state tournaments

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Postseason play has been kind to both the St. Mary’s Colgan softball and baseball teams, with both groups heading to their respective state tournaments this week.

The softball team advanced to the Class 2-1A tournament last week with a shutout win over Humboldt., which means they’ll be entering familiar territory. The Lady Panthers head to the tournament as the reigning champs, having won the state title in 2019 (there was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

St. Mary’s Colgan will face Spearville in the first round, a one-loss team. Head coach Allie Dellasega says the big focus in preparation for the tournament has been on working at the plate.

Dellasega says, “The main thing we’re focusing on is quality at-bats, especially. Being able to read a ball or a strike, and just really be at the confident at the plate and know when we get up there, we’re gonna hit the ball.”

Kaitlin Crossland, St. Mary’s Colgan pitcher, says, “I think that we’re just factoring in all the little things like I said before, just making sure we’re swinging at good pitches and I think it’s gonna all come down to who wants it more when we get there.”

While the softball team will be busy with their state tournament, the baseball team will be playing theirs. They’ll also have the advantage of experience heading into tournament play, as several seniors on the squad played in the state tournament their freshman year.

They’ll face a tough opponent in valley falls, who only has two losses on the year, but despite that, the Panthers feel they’re ready for the challenge.

Mike Watt, Colgan baseball head coach, says, “You can’t really worry about anyone else but yourself. Like I said, our schedule has prepared us, we’ve worked hard in practice, they’ve earned their way there, and I fully expect us to go up and play well.”

Gianni Piccini, St. Mary’s Colgan outfielder, says, “[I’m] feeling good. I think we have a real chance to win it, and I believe in our guys. We can definitely get it done.”

The Kansas Class 2-1A softball tournament will take place at Pratt Green Sports Complex in Pratt, Kansas from Thursday, May 27 to Friday, May 28. The Lady Panthers will open tournament play against Spearville on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. The Class 2-1A baseball tournament, on the other hand, will take place on the same dates at Great Bend Sports Complex in Great Bend, Kansas. The St. Mary’s Colgan baseball team will face Valley Falls on Thursday, May 27 at 5:45 p.m.