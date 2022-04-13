JOPLIN, Mo.- The rain and storms put most sporting events on hold Wednesday, but luckily, MIssouri Sotuhern volleyball was playing indoors.

The Lions hosted their spring scrimmage today at Young Gymnasium, which featured Neosho County Community College and the University Of Arkansas-Fort Smith. All teams got the chance to play each other, which gave the head coaches an all-important look at where their teams are doing well, and where they could stand to improve.

Kalie Mader, Missouri Southern head coach, says, “I’m just hoping that our young players get some experience playing and competing. You work all spring just training really hard, so i just want to see if we’ve grown at all. We’re a really young team, we only have two seniors right now that are playing, so the opportunity for our freshman to get comfortable playing, communicating, and working together is super important.”

Missouri Southern’s fall schedule has yet to be released.