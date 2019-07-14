Southwest Missouri Stars Walk-off with 2-1 win over Joplin Miners

JOPLIN, MO — The Southwest Missouri Stars scored one run in the seventh to earn a 2-1 walk-off win against the Joplin Miners in the pool play round of the AABC Sandy Koufax 14U World Series.

Carl Junction’s Tyler Knisley drove in the game-winning run in the last at bat with a single to left field.

The win improved the SoMo record to 1-2, and helped them towards qualifying for the Quarterfinals of the tournament. The Stars lost their final pool play game against Arkansas Prospects Young 19-2.

Joplin fell to 0-4 and moved to the consolation round as a result of its loss.

The Southwest Missouri Stars were shut out 8-0 in the Quarterfinals Saturday against White Brothers Baseball. They finished the tournament with a 1-5 record.