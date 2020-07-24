Southwest Missouri All-Stars slide by Legacy Sports Academy in 2020 Big Stick Challenge

JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2020 AABC Connie Mack Classic and Big Stick Challenge are both underway in Joplin this week. Typically, the Connie Mack World Series is held in New Mexico, but was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The Southwest Missouri All-Stars took on the Legacy Sports Academy at Joplin High School Thursday night. With a huge boost from five runs in the bottom of the first inning, the All-Stars narrowly topped the Legacy Sports Academy, winning 12-11.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH AABC PRESIDENT RICHARD NEELY: