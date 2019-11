JOPLIN, Mo — Cam Martin scored 18 points to lead all players as Missouri Southern earned a 113-63 win against St. Mary in their home opener.

Overall, five Lions players scored in double figures, and Missouri Southern shot better than 55 percent from the field as a team.

The Lions improved to 3-0 on the young season, and takes its win streak to Truman State on Thursday (Nov. 21).