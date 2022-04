PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Purple Dragons hosted the Joplin Eagles in a baseball border battle on Saturday morning.

After four scoreless innings, a single run gave Joplin the lead over Pittsburg. The Eagles then just had to complete one out in the bottom of the seventh to win the game, but an error and subsequent run by Pittsburg tied things up. The Purple Dragons went on to win, 2-1, in nine innings.