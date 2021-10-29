Several Joplin High School football players suspended from team activities

JOPLIN, Mo. — Several Joplin High School football players, including starters, have been suspended from team activities following an incident in the locker room on Thursday night.

The suspensions were handed out after the team participated in a prank appearing to single out one player. The incident was caught on video, and the team could be seen carrying out a group shoving match against the one player; the player also appeared to be struck in the face.

Joplin High School Athletic Director Matt Hiatt released the following statement to KODE:

“We are aware of an incident that took place at Joplin High School on Thursday evening. As we take all allegations very seriously, we are in the process of investigating the incident. Appropriate actions have been and will continue to be be taken. Law enforcement has been involved where appropriate.”

The suspended players sat out Friday night’s district quarterfinal matchup against Lee’s Summit.