Seven Missouri HSFB teams ranked in Media Polls

Seven high school football teams from Southwest Missouri are ranked in the Missouri Media Polls heading into the 2019 season.

In Class 6, the Joplin Eagles are rankled 5th after a 10-3 season that saw the Eagles make the Class 6 semifinals. Rock Bridge (tied for 3rd), DeSmet (tied for 3rd), Rockhurst (2nd), and Christian Brothers College (1st) were the only teams picked higher then the Eagles.

In Class 5, the Carthage Tigers are ranked 2nd in the polls after an 11-2 season that ended in the Class 5 semifinals against Vianney. Only Fort Zumwalt North would be picked higher then the Tigers.

To Class 4, the Webb City Cardinals ranked 2nd to begin this year’s poll only behind the team that knocked them off in the semifinals Ladue Horton Watkins. The Cardinals received two first place votes.

In Class 3, two local squads were ranked. Mt. Vernon and Cassville. Mt. Vernon enters the season ranked 3rd behind Trinity and Blair Oaks. The Mountaineers finished the season with a loss in the Class 3 semifinals. Cassville enters the season ranked 8th in Class 3.

The Lamar Tigers will enter the season ranked 5th, after their 7 year streak of winning the state championship was snapped in 2018. They find themselves behind the team that beat them in the semifinals Lathrop (4th). Maryville (3rd), Cardinal Ritter (2nd), and Lutheran North (1st) round out the rest of the class.

In Class 1, the Pierce City Eagles enter the season ranked 3rd overall. They are only behind Hayti (2nd) and Lincoln (1st) in the Class 1 rankings.

Missouri High School Football kicks off this Friday, August 30th!