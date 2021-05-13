Setting a new par for the course: Joplin qualifies all five of its golfers to state tournament

JOPLIN, Mo. — Qualifying for a state tournament has to be a feeling unlike any other. But what if your whole team qualified and four of the five are two sets of brothers?

Joplin High School’s golf team is living that. And now, they’re looking to make some history with winning a state championship.

The last time the Eagles won a team state title came back in 1956. Mark Ditto was the last individual champion in 2000. Joplin has a chance to add to that with five golfers teeing it up Monday and Tuesday next week (May 17-18) in Sedalia, Mo., in the Class 5 state tournament.