Seth Cummins signs with Mineral Area Soccer

JOPLIN, Mo. – College Heights Senior, Seth Cummins signed his NLI today to attend Mineral Area College to play soccer for the schools inaugural program.

Seth spent his senior season as a captain for the Cougars soccer team along with being the top scorer and receiving All-1st Team for Districts.

“One thing is next year is the first soccer program that they’re going to have that starts next year, so being a part of that and you know just being a part of something that is new, you know, making history at a school, and being part of something new taking place is something that was really exciting to me. It’s really cool like working hard every night, like multiple weekends. Like it’s paid off, you know, I got here and now I’m going to college and doing something I love so much,” said Cummins on the decision.