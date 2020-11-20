Seneca’s Titus Atkins signs with College of the Ozarks

SENECA, Mo. — Seneca senior Titus Atkins has made it official, signing his letter of intent to play baseball for College of the Ozarks.

Atkins will play first base for the Bobcats, and major in chemistry.

Atkins said Thursday he was lucky to find his future home after taking part in a baseball camp and taking a tour of the school. It was then he said his college choice was clear.

“So when I got my camp, Coach Richardson let us know we’d get our camp evaluations back in December. So I got the email back and I read it over and it was just like, they really wanted me and they were into me as a player and it just made me feel really good.”

“It’s really just going to be the atmosphere, the college level atmosphere,” Atkins added. “It’s different. It’s gonna be a lot different from high school and I’m excited.”