Seneca’s Lucas Marrs signs with Ottawa University

SENECA, Mo. — Seneca High School’s Lucas Marr’s is ready to be brave … an Ottawa University Brave that is.

The Seneca baseball standout signed his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon at Seneca High School in front of family and friends to continue his academic and athletic career with Ottawa. Marrs says he expects to play middle infield with the Braves next season, but he’s just ready to continue playing the game he loves.

“Just getting to see new opportunities and just to keep playing this game,” Marrs said. “I just dreamed about this forever and would love to keep on going.”