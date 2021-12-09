Seneca’s Hunter Beard signs with Cottey College softball

SENECA, Mo. – A Seneca softball player signed on the dotted line Thursday to continue her playing career.

Hunter Beard will play softball at Cottey college in Nevada next season.



The four year varsity letterman was named an All-Conference, All-District, and All-Region pitcher for the Lady Indians this year. She said Cottey had been on her radar long before she signed with the Comets. Cottey had once recruited her older sister to play softball as well.

The 16-year old senior knows she’ll be the youngest player on her team next year, but she’s taking it all in stride.

“I didn’t really think about it until this year,” Beard said. “They’ll be all excited because they go to go and they’ll be an adult and it’s like ‘oh, I just got my drivers license.’ But it’s definitely scary too. Because I know going to college there are going to be 20, 21 year olds and I’m going to be 16. It’s kind of scary but I think it will be fun.”