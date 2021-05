JOPLIN, Mo. — The Seneca Indians scored early and often in the Class 4, District 12 title game with Nevada, taking a lead and never giving it back on their way to a 10-1 win.

With the win, Seneca will advance to the Class 4 state baseball tournament. They’ll face the winner of the Aurora/Hollister game on May 25. Details of that game have not yet been announced.

Nevada sees their season come to an end with a 19-7 record.