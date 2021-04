MONETT, Mo. — The Seneca baseball team split a double-header against East Newton and Monett on Saturday.

They topped East Newton 9-2, but fell to Monett, 11-7.

East Newton (2-4) will return to action on April 13 at Springfield Catholic. First pitch is scheduled for 4:40 p.m.

Monett (4-4) and Seneca (6-3) will both play in the Bill O’Dell Varsity Tournament on April 5-10. The tournament is hosted by Carthage High School.