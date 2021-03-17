Seneca native ready to return home and lead Indians football team

SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca football team has a new head coach.

Less than a month after it was announced that former head football coach Ryan McFarland would be joining the coaching staff at his alma mater Webb City, The Seneca school board approved the hiring of his replacement on Tuesday.

Cody Hilburn is no stranger to Seneca, he’s a 2001 SHS graduate. After a successful prep career, he went on to play football at Missouri Southern, playing along side current Lions defensive coordinator Joe Bettasso and head coach Atiba Bradley.

After an assistant coaching stint at Seneca, Hilburn has spent the last ten years at Carthage, serving as the team’s offensive coordinator when the Tigers won their first state championship in 2019.

He said he’s ready to get started knowing his players, especially the seniors.

“You can tell that they’re excited, a little nervous having a new football coach, and that’s why I just wanted to show them that I’m not coming in here and thinking that I’m not thinking about any long term plans, I’m thinking about right now,” Hilburn said. “What can I do to help these seniors and make sure they have a great senior year. So we’re going to hit the ground running and make the most of it.”