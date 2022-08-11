The Seneca Indians are prepping for the new year after a standout performance in the previous season.

Seneca would claim the class three district six title with a 24-18 win over Mountain Grove. They would finish the season with an 8-5 record overall.

This year they hope to pile up more wins and earn another district title under Head Coach Cody Hilburn.

With plenty of talent and leadership returning on both sides of the ball, the Indians are confident they have what it takes make it far in 2022.

Senior Conner Ackerson said, “We have a lot of experience from last year, but we also have some younger guys that have to step up and they know that and I think we all know our role and what we need to do to be successful this year.”

Senior Dominick Wheeler said, “I think the energy’s a big thing. During practice we have a lot of good energy and we just like to have fun, so I think that helps out a lot.”

Head Coach Cody Hilburn said, “The thing I always tell people about our kids in Seneca is we have high character kids, we don’t have to worry about kids showing up to practice and working hard and just that in itself goes a long ways. But we got good kids, good talent back and we’ll see how hey come together”