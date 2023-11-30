SENECA, MO – In the pouring rain, Seneca High School students packed the streets to sendoff the Seneca Indians football team as they travel to the state championship game.

The parade for the group traveled around the high school, outside the elementary school, and through downtown. The buses carrying the team had a police and fire truck escort.

“Everybody has a huge part in it,” said Seneca head coach Cody Hilburn.

“Seeing our kids get to enjoy this, and seeing our community get to enjoy it, is just wonderful.”

Hilburn mentioned the whole school participated in the event. The dance team, the cheer team, and the band all helped facilitate the sendoff in a group effort to celebrate.

Hilburn described this Seneca team as one that was on a mission to rebound from last season.

“Last year, we went to the semifinal game, and after we lost that game this group has been on a mission ever since,” Hilburn said.

“They deserve this moment, and they’ve worked so hard for it.”

The 13-0 Indians will play Central (Park Hills) on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Class 3 State Championship game in Columbia, Missouri.