NEOSHO, MO – Seneca girls basketball struggled to get any offense going against Whitehaven on Wednesday in their opening game of the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Maddie Collinsworth and Olivia Haase sparked the Lady Indians offense late in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Seneca would fall to Whitehaven 57-11.

Up next, the Lady Indians will face Huntsville on December 28th at 1 p.m. in the Neosho Junior High School gym.