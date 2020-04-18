Seneca football team keeping in shape despite no set start to season

SENECA, Mo. — Without spring sports people are starting to look forward even more to the potential of sports to come back in the fall.

In high school football, the coaches are still trying to make sure their players are staying in shape despite the long athletic break.

That’s the case in Seneca as well, as the Indians’ football staff has created a system to get their athletes to work out at a minimum of three times a week.

The program was launched at the beginning of April and every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday the football players are assigned a workout and an activity that they have to take a picture of themselves doing.

Coach Ryan McFarland says there are many distractions for the players right now, but they have had a great response by the team and community.

Ryan McFarland, Seneca Head Football Coach, says, “Probably the hardest thing for the kids and coaches to understand right now, is we don’t have a date to where we get to start [back]. And, you know, we don’t know if we will get together early June, or early July, or it could be August and so there’s not that light at the end of the tunnel yet where we know, hey, this is the point where we’ve got to be ready by. So we keep telling our kids you’ve got to stay ready and you have to stay focused and eventually were going to get together, we just don’t know when it’s going to be.”

Coach McFarland adds that his staff has a plan in place over the next few months for whenever his team can finally meet in person.