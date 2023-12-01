COLUMBIA, MO – Despite a strong effort at a comeback, Seneca came up just short in the Class 3 State Title game against Central.

The Rebels got off to an extremely fast start in jumping out to a 26-0 lead thanks to touchdowns from Casen Murphy to Jobe Bryant. Before the half, however, Seneca got on the scoreboard after a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Jackson Marrs to make it 26-6 at halftime.



Trailing by 22, Seneca’s offense found a spark off of a major trick play. A pass from wideout Ethan Altic to fellow receiver Blake Skelton resulted in a 53-yard Seneca score to narrow the deficit to 42-28.



The Indians managed to cut the game to one score after recovering a fumble, followed up by Marrs’ fourth touchdown to make it 42 to 34.



Despite the one score game, the Rebels offense was too much as they scored late in the fourth to cement the 48-34 victory.

Seneca finishes their season as state runner-ups with a final record of 13-1.