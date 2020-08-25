Seneca carries a talented offense for 2020 season

SENECA, Mo. — The Big 8 West seems poised to provide another epic finish this year similar to what we saw a season ago. But last season we saw the Seneca Indians fall short, just shy of reaching the Class 3 state quarterfinals following a district championship loss to Cassville.

Seneca has progressed each season under head coach Ryan McFarland, but this time the Indians will look to put it all together behind an experienced senior quarterback in Lance Stephens along with the offensive line in front of him.

This marks McFarland’s fifth season as head coach and it’s a season that Seneca knows it needs to take advantage of for a number of different reasons.

“Probably the greatest thing about this year is that I know that our kids aren’t taking anything for granted,” McFarland said. “We’ve had great practices so far, and hopefully we get to play our game Friday night. They know that could be the last game they get to play so hopefully they leave it all on the field, and if we’re fortunate enough get to play the next week, hopefully they just continue to do that. And we develop as a team and the season goes to the end.”