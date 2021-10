SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Indians hosted the Monett Cubs in the regular season finale on Friday night.

After Seneca’s Jackson Marrs put the Indians on the 1-yard line following kickoff, Jaxson Graham ran it in to give them a 7-0 lead less than 20 seconds into the game.

The Indians used that early momentum to take the win, 26-21. They finish the regular season 5-4, while Monett finishes 2-7.