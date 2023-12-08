SENECA, MO – Seneca Indians boys basketball got off to a fast start against Monett on Friday night.

Ethan Altic and Gavyn Hoover both paired for early buckets in the first quarter. The Cubs, however, responded with Aiden Copeland draining a three on the next possession. Landyn Brandt also got the Monett offense going with a strong drive to the basket from the three point line.

Despite the strong offense from Monett, Seneca would end up on top in the 51-44 win.

Up next, Seneca will play Lamar on Saturday, and Monett will face Neosho on December 12th at 7 p.m.