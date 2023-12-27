NEOSHO, MO – Seneca boys basketball took on Benton in the first round of the Neosho Holiday Classic Wednesday afternoon.

Seneca senior Morgan Vaughn lead the Indians offense with 15 points and four assists. Vaughn also made key defensive plays in garnering two steals against a strong Benton offense.

The game was highlighted by Zane Grotjohn’s two buzzer-beating half court shots at the end of the first and second quarters. Grotjohn finished second in scoring behind Vaughn with 14 points for the Indians.

Despite Seneca’s strong offensive unit, Benton answered late, leading to the game being tied at 51 with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation.

Benton’s Carson Schmidt would score in the waning seconds to put the game away, and the Indians would fall to Benton 53-51.

Up next, the Indians will face Bentonville West JV on December 28th.