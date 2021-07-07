Sedalia tops Joplin 9-5

JOPLIN, MO. — The 2021 MINK League All-Star Game will be played in Jefferson City Thursday, but before the Joplin Outlaw all-stars can make the trip north, they had one final game left before the brief break.

The Outlaws hosted the Sedalia Bombers Wednesday night. The Outlaws got down 1-0 in the second inning, but a three-run home run from Brett Weimers helped pull Joplin ahead 3-1 in the third inning.

Ultimately, Sedalia was able to pull away in the sixth inning and left Joe Becker Stadium with the 9-5 win.