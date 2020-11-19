Seasoned players bring much experience to Webb City’s basketball team for 2020 season

WEBB CITY, Mo. — It’s not uncommon for the Webb City High School boys basketball team to wait for those multi-sport student-athletes to make their way from the football field to the basketball court.

As the football team continues to vie for state championships, the Cardinals have developed into a steady force over the past couple of years on the floor. They’ve won four district titles in the last five years, including last season. Now Webb City is under three weeks out from opening the 2020-2021 campaign.

Webb City will be without players like Terrell Kabala and Tanner Rogers, but this year’s squad carries experience across the board. Nine players on the roster have previous varsity minutes … and it doesn’t stop there.

Talk about building them when they are young. A number of Webb City players have been playing together since their early days. It’s a testament to Webb City’s youth system because even when players arrive late on scene due to the ongoing football season, Webb City builds on that already established cohesiveness. The team feels that will lead them to continued success into this season.

“Everything starts with the players,” Webb City head coach Jason Horn said. “We have really good players coming through the program right now. Our youth system has been really good, our coaching staff has all been bought into our youth system, they take a big hand into what happens with our kids at a lower level. We’ve seen some of these kids come through, and it’s starting to translate into the varsity games.”

Senior guard Trenton Hayes says he’s spent a majority of his life with his current teammates. Last year’s sectionals win against Logan-Rogersville has this team believing that they can further their progress this year.

“We really know each other very well, what we’re good at in the game” Hayes said. “So we make each other better overall.”