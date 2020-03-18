Scott, Elkamil headline 4 States Basketball Coaches Association all-area team

JOPLIN, Mo. – The 4 States Basketball Coaches Association announced their all-area basketball teams.

On the girls’ side the Player of the Year was the Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Katie Scott of Carl Junction. On the boys’ side Pittsburg High School’s Gavyn Elkamil was named as the Player of the Year.

The following is the rest of the teams.

Girls 1st Team: Lacy Stokes – Mt. Vernon, Calli Beshore – Nevada, Emmy Colin – College Heights, Kaesha George – Monett, Allison Bower – Nevada, Annette Ramirez – Sarcoxie, Shila Winder – Carl Junction, Jaydee Duda – Webb City, Ellie Johnston – Mt. Vernon, Aliya Grotjohn – Seneca.

Girls 2nd Team: Halie Miller – Lamar, Olivia Hixson – Neosho, Madry McCrackin – Cassville, Sierra Kimbrough – Webb City, Payge Dahmer – Nevada, Paige Bauer – Verona, Destiny Buerge – Carl Junction, Kristy Holliday – Jasper, Rita Santillan – McDonald County, Grace Bishop – College Heights.

Boys 1st Team: Terrell Kabala – Webb City, Dalton Gayman – Nevada, Isaiah Davis – Joplin, Arlo Stump – Golden City, Zach Westmoreland – Joplin, Logan Applegate – Nevada, Alex Martini – Carthage, Javon Grant – Pittsburg, Landon Austin – Neosho, Tanner Rogers – Webb City.

Boys 2nd Team – Hayden Pile – Frontenac, Chase Kellenberger – Thomas Jefferson, Mason Ballay – Mt. Vernon, Jaiden Carrasquillo – Verona, Dakari Allen – Joplin, Kyle Renkoski – Pierce City, Haydon Kisling – Sarcoxie, Isaiah Grotjohn – Seneca, Taris Jackson – Carthage, Connor Burton – College Heights.

Athletes chosen by local coaches who are members of the 4 States Basketball Coaches Association.