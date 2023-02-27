The regular season has come and gone for MIAA basketball, but in the last set of player of the week awards for the regular season, the Pitt State Gorillas women’s basketball team had a player honored for her performance.

Harper Schreiner would jump into the spotlight as she helped the Gorillas to two wins over Emporia State and Missouri Western where she hit a shot with less than a second to go and give Pitt State the 68-66 win.

She posted an average of 17.5 Points, seven rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals in the two games.

The Gorillas now prepare for the MIAA tournament this weekend where they face rival Missouri Southern in the opening quarterfinal matchup Friday, March 3 at 6:00 in Kansas City.