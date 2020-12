GALENA, Kan. — Galena sophomore Mia Sarwinski lead all scorers with 13 points as the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold of McAuley Catholic 44-33 on Friday.

With the win, Galena moves to 2-1 on the season. They’ll face Baxter Springs on the road Monday.

McAuley Catholic junior Kennedy DeRuy lead the Lady Warriors scoring with 9 points. With the loss they stop a two game winning streak and move to 4-4 on the year. They’ll face Lockwood at home on January 4.