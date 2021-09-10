Sarwinski comes up big as Galena ousts St. Mary’s Colgan in first meeting since 2017

GALENA, Kan. — In our Game of the Week, St. Mary’s Colgan and Galena faced off for the first time since 2017. The two teams were scheduled to meet last season, but that matchup was canceled due to COVID.

Galena opened up scoring for the Bulldogs on Friday, with Brett Sarwinski handing it off to Dawson Mooney for the touchdown. They led 6-0 after a missed PAT attempt.

Colgan quickly answered, however. Aiden Fleming went airborne to Tucker Harrell, who ran it in for a Panthers touchdown. The game was tied at 6-6 after another missed PAT attempt.

It looked like the score would stay that way heading into halftime, until Sarwinski picked off Fleming’s pass with eight seconds to go in the second quarter. Sarwinski then threw an incomplete pass into the endzone, but the play was called back due to pass interference. Sarwinski then kept the ball to score with 0 seconds left on the clock. The Bulldogs entered halftime with a 14-6 lead after a successful two-point conversion.

They went on to win the game 20-12, and improve to 1-1 on the season. St. Mary’s Colgan remains winless with an 0-2 record.