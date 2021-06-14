Sarcoxie’s archery team comes back from nationals as world champs

SARCOXIE, Mo. — It might not be out-of-the-box to say Sarcoxie High School’s archery team is the Alabama football of archery. Either way, the Bears are pretty high up there.

Sarcoxie took a trip to nationals and came back as world champs — their first world title since the 2017 season. It’s a program that knows how to win. The program was founded in 2013 and has since gathered state titles, national titles and bullseye championships.

This year the program was without its number one female due to her taking online courses and being ineligible to participate this season. But in comes freshman Alyssa Willis. Sarcoxie had three podium finishes, but Willis became the new female high school 3D world champion and the top overall 3D individual.

No doubt this was a complete team effort. Most teams came to nationals with 20-plus archers. Sarcoxie? The Bears came in with just 11.

There are no classes in archery. There’s no Class 1, Class 2 or Class 3. You’re competing against the best with your best. And the Bears became the best once again, adding another world title to their list.

“These kids went to Myrtle Beach in 2016 and they finished second place in the world tournament,” Sarcoxie High School head archery coach David Woolsey said. “And to be able to go back to Myrtle Beach their senior year, and to win it all, is a very special moment.”