JOPLIN, Mo. – The Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers took the lead into the half, but the Sarcoxie Bears rallied back to win 57-46.

Sarcoxie improves to 9-3 on the season. They will host Southwest (Washburn) on Tuesday, January 14th.

Thomas Jefferson falls to 8-3 on the season with a trip to Purdy tomorrow (1/14).