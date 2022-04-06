SARCOXIE, Mo. — There’s exciting news for another local high school archery team. We told you last week about Lamar advancing to a national competition.

Sarcoxie has done the same. It’s thanks to the team’s recent finish at state.

It placed first in the bullseye category — and third in the 3-D category.

The team is now preparing for the Western National Archery Championship in Utah the end of this month.

“So, this, I feel, is going to be a great opportunity, not only for them to go and show what they can do, but to see our beautiful country. So, all the states in-between they’re going to get to be educated on our beautiful country,” said Kaycia Woolsey, Archery Coach.

“It was kinda neat coming back from nationals, and like, the whole town had a little parade, and like the whole town was involved,” said Riley Endicott, Senior.

“We are wanting to go to worlds in Louisville, Kentucky. So, that’s the next step after nationals,” added Sammy Zamora, Senior.

Sarcoxie won nationals in 2017.

The team is hosting a cornhole tournament to raise money for nationals.

It starts Saturday morning at 8:30 at the high school gym.