JOPLIN, Mo. — Former Missouri Southern assistant coach Sam McMahon is expected to be named the new head coach of the Missouri Southern men’s basketball program, according to several sources close to the situation.

McMahon just concluded his second year as an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State University. Before that, he served as an assistant coach and associate head coach for Missouri Southern for six seasons under former head coach Jeff Boschee. During that time, the Lions averaged 20 wins per season. They also finished in the top four of the MIAA each of those years, and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2019 season.

He’ll be filling the vacancy left by Boschee, who is now the head coach at Pittsburg State University. There has been no official statement from the University at this time.