JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A majority of all recorded COVID-19 cases in Missouri are for people under 40 years of age.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 769,314 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,800 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,797 total deaths as of Tuesday, Dec. 14, an increase of 71 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.66%.