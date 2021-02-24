Ryan McFarland leaving Seneca to become Webb City’s new offensive coordinator

WEBB CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, former Seneca head football coach Ryan McFarland announced he’d be leaving his position in Seneca to become to the new offensive coordinator at his alma mater Webb City.

It’s a homecoming for McFarland, who spent 14 total seasons with Webb City, first as a player then as a coach. He was a freshman when current head coach John Roderique took over the Cardinals program in 1997.

His previous coaching spots include stints at Frontenac and Riverton.

McFarland said he and his former coach had talked about having the chance to work together again for some time, and the timing couldn’t have been better.

“I’m very excited and, you know, playing here and coaching here before I felt really blessed, and really blessed to get a chance to go off and do my own thing,” McFarland said Wednesday after his announcement. “But to be able to come back here — I’ve got a daughter that’s going to be a freshman in high school next year so the timing worked really well. I’ve got three younger daughters, they’ll have an opportunity to go to school here now. So there’s no place like home so being from here and having the chance for your kids to be a part of it.”