Russ Jewett retires as head coach of Pittsburg State cross country, track and field teams

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University cross country and track and field head coach Russ Jewett is retiring from those positions, the University announced via press release on Friday. He will remain in his position as the Senior Associate Athletic Director.

In his time with Pittsburg State, Jewett led the women’s cross country team to 11 MIAA titles, as well as 13 trips to the Division II National Championships. The men’s cross country team have made five appearances in the Division II National Championships during Jewett’s time, as well.

He guided the men’s track and field team to 13 MIAA outdoor titles, seven MIAA indoor titles, as well as a national championship. The women’s team secured 12 MIAA outdoor titles, seven MIAA indoor titles, and a national championship under Jewett.

The University has yet to announce who will fill the newly vacant position.