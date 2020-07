JOPLIN. Mo. -- Amber Jones is a fighter. Sure, you can measure that in how she performs on the mat, but she's a fighter in that her love for JiuJitsu can never be broken. When her biggest dream didn't come to fruition she found a way to turn that dream of reaching the Olympics into her life's work.

"It's intense," Jones said. "You have to dedicate one hundred percent of your life to the sport."