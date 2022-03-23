PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg High School soccer player got to make the exciting choice of signing to continue his career, and he won’t have to go far to do it.

Bryan Rueda will be trading in his Purple Dragon gear for a Coffeyville Red Raven uniform. It’s a good get for Coffeyville, as Rueda was an All-SEK selection his junior year. He’ll be joining a squad that went 17-4-1 last season.

Rueda is the first Pittsburg High soccer player to go to the next level in a while, and he says he definitely feel like his time in the program has prepared him to take that next step.

Rueda says, “[My coach] did his best to train me and to and to train my teammates and all that stuff, and I feel like all the work he’s been helping me do will for sure take place in Coffeyville. Their coaching and everyone on that team is really good. They have a really good coaching staff. The whole team, they’re nice. I just feel like it’s a good fit for me.”