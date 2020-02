JOPLIN, Mo– Despite a career afternoon for Braelon Walker, Missouri Southern fell to Rogers State at home 105-93. The loss for the Lions snaps their 26-game home win streak.

Walker finished with 26 points. Elyjah Clark also had 26 points in the losing effort. Each player made eight three pointers on Saturday.

Southern falls to 16-4 on the season and hopes to get back in the win column at Washburn on Thursday.